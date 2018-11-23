South Africa to invest $1 billion in South Sudan's oil sector

(Reuters) - South will invest $1 billion in South Sudan's sector, including in the construction of a refinery, the South African for and his South Sudanese counterpart for petroleum said on Friday.

South Sudan's industry is dominated by Asian firms including (CNPC), Malaysia's and India's and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC Videsh).

The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding which will also involve South taking part in the exploration of several oil blocks, the ministers said.

"When this refinery is complete, it will have the capacity of producing 60,000 barrels of oil per day," said Jeff Radebe, South Africa's of

Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, petroleum for South Sudan, said the deal also offers avenues for cooperation in the construction of a pipeline to serve fields located in the south of the country.

exports its crude through another pipeline that goes to a port in neighbouring to the north.

"It is instrumental to have a new a pipeline," Gatkuoth said.

(Reporting by Denis Dumo; writing by Duncan Miriri; and Jason Neely)

