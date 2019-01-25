South African arms firm eyes Indian deals on Ramaphosa visit

By Alexander Winning

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The of South Africa's state arms firm is accompanying on a state visit to on Friday, hoping to sign deals or agree new joint ventures which would help it emerge from severe financial difficulties.

has been plagued by years of mismanagement and exposure to a far-reaching influence-peddling scandal that led some lenders to cut off financing. It recorded a $125 million loss in the latest financial year.

A potential saviour emerged when made a $1 billion bid for a broad partnership with

But South African officials turned cool on the Saudi offer after the Gulf kingdom drew criticism over the killing of in the in October, diplomatic and defence sources have told

"The of Denel is part of the business delegation that is accompanying the because Denel has an interest in that market," Denel said in response to a question about whether Denel was accompanying Ramaphosa on his trip to

Denel was cleared to do business with the last year after being removed from a blacklist for alleged corruption in negotiations over a previous weapons contract.

Qinga said Denel's missile and were among its strengths and that being cleared from the blacklist "provides the perfect opportunity for us to market our products and even look for joint venture partners".

South Africa's presidency said in a separate statement that defence procurement was among areas of future cooperation identified by Ramaphosa and Indian during their talks.

Ramaphosa said last year that Denel was "ripe" for joint venture partnerships.

Defence analysts say any deals concluded with would probably involve a requirement for military equipment to be manufactured in But they would still represent an important revenue stream for Denel given that it struggled to deliver on some orders last year because of a liquidity crunch.

