Trade tensions torpedo oil, U.S. sanctions hammer Russian rouble

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs in the U.S.-Sino trade conflict torpedoed prices, while the Russian rouble tumbled as the U.S. slapped fresh sanctions on the country.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> barely budged as caution dominated. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> slipped 0.5 percent, not helped by a shock slump in core

Early Thursday, China's state broadcaster said must counteract U.S. tariffs and had the confidence to protect its own interests as well as the means to do so.

had already announced additional tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. imports from fuel to autos. The tariffs will apply to billions of dollars in U.S. gasoline, diesel and other products, though not crude.

Analysts at noted there were also reports had asked China's major companies to increase domestic output to safeguard the country's

The took the hard with selling escalating as major technical levels broke.

U.S. crude was last down 12 cents at $66.82 per barrel, having shed 3.2 percent on Wednesday, while Brent was off 2 cents at $72.26.

On Wall Street, trade-sensitive industrial companies <.SPLRCI> were the biggest drag on the Dow, with declines led by and Caterpillar Inc .

The Dow <.DJI> fell 0.18 percent, while the <.SPX> lost 0.03 percent and the Nasdaq <.IXIC> added 0.06 percent.

MORE SANCTIONS

In currency markets, the Russian rouble sank after said it would impose fresh sanctions because it had determined that had used a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain.

There were also reports of a new U.S. Senate bill that would impose widespread sanctions on for election meddling.

The rouble duly slid to its lowest since late 2016, with the buying 65.50 roubles having jumped 3.4 percent overnight.

The pound skidded to its lowest against the and euro in almost a year as fears grew Britain might leave the EU without a deal on trade with

Traders reported a significant increase in investors hedging against a 'no-deal' Brexit, an event which could send sterling into free fall and hurt the by raising trade barriers with the UK's biggest export market.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2877 , having dropped 0.4 percent overnight.

The seemed to be catching a bid as a traditional safe haven, with the easing to 110.81 yen after stretching as high as 111.44 on Wednesday.

The euro was relatively steady at $1.1611, while the dollar index <.DXY> was a shade firmer at 95.098.

The New Zealand dollar shed 0.9 percent to a two-year trough at $0.6682 after the country's central took a dovish turn, pledging to keep rates at record lows well into 2020.

The Reserve of New Zealand (RBNZ) said rates were likely to be on hold for longer and cut its forecasts for economic growth this year and next.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)