Wall St edges higher as upbeat earnings dampened by trade, shutdown woes

By Stephen Culp

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended slightly higher on Wednesday after a spate of upbeat earnings reports, but lingering concerns about trade tensions and the longest shutdown ever limited the advance.

All three closed in positive territory, with the blue chip seeing the biggest gains on positive quarterly results from , Co and .

Investor sentiment was dampened by reports that business leaders gathered at the in Davos, Switzerland, were losing confidence in Donald Trump's policies that have resulted in the prolonged U.S.- trade stand-off.

Uncertainty persisted in Washington, where no end to the longest-ever federal government shutdown appeared to be in sight.

The could see zero growth in the first quarter if the shutdown extends through March, according to on Wednesday.

"The headlines coming out of are rehashing some of the pessimism," said Matthew Keator, in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox,

"We are in a more anxious market here, coming off the lows of the fourth quarter," Keator added. "People's wounds are still fresh."

Still, a spate of positive earnings helped boost the Dow.

IBM provided the biggest boost to the Dow, rising 8.5 percent after cloud and helped its profit come in above estimates and the company offered better-than-expected guidance for 2019.

advanced 4.9 percent after the company upped its full-year sales forecast and took advantage of price increases and strong demand to beat earnings estimates.

reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and forecast 2019 earnings above estimates. The industrial conglomerate's stock ended the session 5.4 percent higher.

The <.DJI> rose 171.14 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,575.62, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 5.8 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,638.7 and the <.IXIC> added 5.41 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,025.77.

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, only and materials <.SPLRCM> closed in the red.

Fourth-quarter reporting season is in full swing, and of the 15 percent of S&P 500 that have reported, 77.6 percent have beaten analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts now see S&P 500 earnings growth of 14.2 percent in the quarter.

rose 5.5 percent after the top U.S. cable service provider posted better-than-expected earnings and announced it would raise its dividend by 10 percent.

Shares of dropped 3.8 percent after the said it was reducing production hours for higher-priced Model S and Model X cars, days after announcing job cuts.

After the bell, reported lower operating profit in the fourth quarter, weighed down by losses in every global region but

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.02-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the recorded 16 new highs and 45 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.83 billion shares, compared to the 7.82 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

