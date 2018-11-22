Wall Street climbs as tech, internet stocks bounce back

By Caroline Valetkevitch

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after a brutal two-day selloff, led by a rebound in beaten-down internet, technology and energy shares ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The pressure on technology stocks appeared to have eased, with the technology <.SPLRCT> rising 1.1 percent after three sessions of declines, while internet shares bounced back as well.

Facebook Inc , Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc all rose, while edged lower.

The energy <.SPNY> rose 1.9 percent as steadied after a 6 percent plunge the previous day.

Retailers also bounced back, with the retail <.SPXRT> on track to break an eight-session string of losses, as Inc surged 14.8 percent after the footwear retailer's quarterly same-store sales trumped expectations and boosted other sports retailers.

Worries about slowing global growth and peaking corporate earnings have sapped risk appetite in recent months, throwing into doubt the longevity of the decade-old bull run for stocks.

"This is not a bad economy," said Phil Blancato, of in "The data on the should support a higher market going into the end of the year."

The <.DJI> rose 99.38 points, or 0.41 percent, to 24,565.02, the <.SPX> gained 17.49 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,659.38 and the Composite <.IXIC> added 89.75 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,998.57.

Shares of , and Nike Inc , a supplier, all gained.

rose 5.3 percent after several Wall Street brokerages took positively to Arthur Peck's more aggressive plan to close underperforming stores, which is expected to eliminate significant losses.

Gains in and Gap helped push the <.SPLRCD> index 1.2 percent higher.

jumped 10.3 percent after the company reported third-quarter results above analysts' estimates and announced an $875 million deal to buy cloud-based company

A report by capital markets-focused MNI saying the Federal Reserve may pause its interest rate-hiking cycle as early as spring could also be supporting the markets, some market experts said.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.17-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The posted six new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Composite recorded 11 new highs and 75 new lows.

