Wall Street edges higher after strong jobs data; Amazon drags

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday after solid gains in January, as stronger-than-expected jobs data eased concerns about a slowdown, although disappointing outlook from Amazon capped gains.

The S&P 500 closed out its best month since October 2015 as upbeat earnings reports, hopes of a trade deal between the and and dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve drove markets to a strong start in 2019.

Adding to the optimism, U.S. job growth surged in January, pointing to underlying strength in the despite a darkening outlook that has left the Fed wary about more interest rate hikes this year.

The Labor Department showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 304,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since February 2018. Economists polled by had forecast payrolls increasing by 165,000. The report was followed by better-than-expected and consumer sentiment data for the last month.

"It's really difficult not to see this set of data as anything other than positive," said Matt Forester, at "A very strong employment report is showing it's too early to sell the stocks on recession in the near-term."

Even as the remains on a steady footing, investors are concerned that a slowdown overseas could hurt profit growth, with high-profile companies such as warning of slowing demand in

Data showed China's shrank for the second straight month in January, heightening risks for global growth amid a trade war with

"There is a big valuation discrepancy between U.S. and other developed and emerging markets. It is the biggest disparity we have seen in decades."

fell 4.2 percent after its quarterly sales forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates, overshadowing its record sales and profit during the holiday season.

The results weighed on other retail stocks, with Walmart Inc, and dropping about 3 percent lower. The S&P consumer discretionary index fell 1.4 percent.

At 11:20 a.m. ET the was up 116.18 points, or 0.46 percent, at 25,115.85, the S&P 500 was up 4.28 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,708.38 and the Composite was down 5.18 points, or 0.07 percent, at 7,276.56.

and jumped more than 3 percent after the reported better-than-expected quarterly profits, boosting the Dow Jones industrial index.

The S&P rose 1.8 percent, led by and upbeat earnings in the sector.

fell 2.2 percent after the health insurer forecast 2019 revenue and earnings below estimates.

The insurer's shares, along with other pharmacy benefit managers, took a hit after the proposed a rule to end the industry-wide system of rebates, which they get from drugmakers, in efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs for consumers. fell 1.2 percent and slipped 0.9 percent, dragging the S&P down 0.2 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.18-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.19-to-1 ratio on the

The S&P index recorded 27 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the recorded 39 new highs and 13 new lows.

