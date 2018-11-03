Wall Street reverses three-day rally as Apple falls, trade optimism fades

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were on track to snap a three-day rally on Friday after weakened optimism over U.S.- trade talks and as Apple shares dropped following a disappointing forecast.

While would meet this month, he has not asked U.S. officials to draw up a proposed trade plan, Kudlow told CNBC, contradicting a report earlier in the day that had buoyed hopes of a trade dispute resolution.

Stocks extended losses following the news, with the trade-sensitive industrial sector <.SPLRCI>, which was up as much as 1.13 percent earlier, falling to a session low. It was last down 0.1 percent.

"That tells you tariffs are still a factor, and from the reaction we saw there, that tells me it's heavier weighting in the investment decision than what people were anticipating before," said Michael Matousek, at in San Antonio, which manages about $1.3 billion.

tumbled 7.2 percent, taking its market value below $1 trillion, after the maker warned sales for the crucial holiday quarter may miss expectations.

That dragged down shares of its U.S. suppliers, mostly chipmakers, and pushed the <.SPLRCT> lower.

The <.DJI> fell 164.96 points, or 0.65 percent, to 25,215.78, the <.SPX> lost 23.35 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,717.02 and the Composite <.IXIC> dropped 93.14 points, or 1.25 percent, to 7,340.92.

Economic data was healthy, with the Labor Department's payrolls report showing job growth rebounded sharply in October, pointing to further labour market tightening that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise benchmark interest rates in December.

Other earnings reports were more upbeat.

gained 2.9 percent after reporting its quarterly profit doubled on record

jumped to a record high after the reported strong sales in the and

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.47-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The posted 8 new 52-week highs and five new lows; the Composite recorded 38 new highs and 43 new lows.

