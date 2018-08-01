Akshay Kumar India's highest earning entertainer, 76th on Forbes list

For an actor who famously started his working life as a waiter and a cook and whose early days in Bollywood were spent leaping mid-air, Akshay Kumar has come a long way. With $40.5 million (Rs 2.78 billion) to his name and ranked 76 in the global Forbes Top Earning 100 Celebrities 2018 list, he is the biggest celebrity brand that India has today, leaving the industry’s three Khans (Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir) who have held sway for years, way behind.

Kumar has moved up four places from 2017 list (80) and ousted Salman Khan from the pedestal. Salman, who ranks 82 on the 2018 ...