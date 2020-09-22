It was a bizzare game for us: David Warner post SRH's loss to RCB

(SRH) captain conceded that Yuzvendra Chahal's final over of his spell proved to be turning point as his side lost their opening IPL 13 game against (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday evening.



SRH bowlers came out with a decent bowling attack to restrict RCB on 163/4 in their allotted 20 overs and then during the course of the chase, they seemed to be in control with Jonny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) stitching 71-run partnership after Warner's early dismissal. However, Chahal picked up the wicket of Pandey and Vijay Shankar in his final over and caused a major batting collapse for SRH who eventually fell short of the target by 10 runs and were bundled out for 153 in 19.4 overs.

Chahal finished with figures of 3/18 and played an instrumental role in RCB's win.

"It was a bizzare game for us. We had the run chase in control and we knew that we had to go after their bowlers in the end," said Warner while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Probably the last over of Chahal was the turning point out there," he added.

The SRH skipper further said that his team would need to work hard before their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

"We have to go back to the drawing board; we obviously can't fix what happened today but we have to go back and work hard before our next game in Abu Dhabi. There are talking points but the guys know what they have to do," said Warner.