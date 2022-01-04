JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India South Africa Series » News

Covid-19: Italian league set to resume despite 10% of players positive
Business Standard

2nd Test: Shardul finishes with 7/61 as India bowl out South Africa for 229

India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday

Topics
India vs South Africa | Rishabh Pant | Rohit sharma

IANS  |  Johannesburg 

Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant appeal successfully for the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (Photo: Reuters)
Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant appeal successfully for the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (Photo: Reuters)

Riding on a sensational bowling performance by Shardul Thakur (7/61), India bowled out South Africa for 229 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at The Wanderers Stadium, here on Tuesday.

With this, South Africa, who bowled out India at 202 in their first innings on Day 1, took a lead of 27 runs.

The bowling figures of 7/61 by Shardul is the best ever by an Indian bowler in South Africa and he got a standing ovation from the support staff and Indian coaches while walking back to the pavilion.

Apart from Thakur, Mohammed Shami picked two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah got one. Keegan Petersen (62) and Temba Bavuma (51) were the top run-scorers for South Africa.

Brief scores: India 202 all out in 63.1 overs (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46; Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64) vs South Africa 229-10 in 79.4 overs (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51; Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52).

--IANS

avn/bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, January 04 2022. 20:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY