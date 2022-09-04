AIFF president emphasises on 'time-based roadmap' for Indian Football

-
-
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, on Sunday stressed on the importance of engaging in dialogue and finding solutions in order to prepare and implement a "time-based roadmap" for Indian Football.
"India is a diverse country and therefore, the solutions for the betterment of football must be specific as per our need. No cut and paste clarification is available for that. Therefore, the most important part is to engage in inclusive dialogues to identify usable solutions for our own football-centric challenges," Chaubey said.
The newly-elected AIFF president Chaubey was speaking at the three-day third edition of Global Soccer Conclave jointly organised by Sports Tech giants, Tech Mahindra, Amazon, Government of Odisha, FICCI and sports edtech leader, Sportz Next in Mumbai.
"AIFF will facilitate the process and ultimately strategise a time-based roadmap to ensure empowerment of football ecosystem in every state," he added. "Youth development, quality human resources, and above all accountability can ultimately bring winning performance inside the pitch as well as outside."
Chaubey said that the newly-elected committee has the necessary experience to take up the challenges and reach the destination.
"The challenges can be tough, but the newly-elected committee has the necessary experience to take up the challenges and reach the destination. The problems don't have quick-fix answers. But I can promise that there will be sustainable solutions, and they will bring results. I assure you that we have already started moving towards that direction by creating various high-power committees to suggest the solutions that we are looking for," he said.
