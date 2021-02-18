All you need to know about IPL 2021 auction, scheduled for 3 pm today

-
ALSO READ
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
Check IPL 2021 auction time, live streaming and telecast details here
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of retained and released players of eight teams
IPL 2021 mini auction: Available purse, remaining player slots of all teams
-
The auctions for the 14th edition of Indian Premier League will kickstart at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai today from 3 pm. Most of the big IPL franchises such as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will not undergo a major overhaul due to lack of available purse and have retained their core team. However, struggling teams like Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have a lot at stake. A total of 292 players (164 Indians, 125 overseas and 3 associates will go under the hammer today.
Check available purse of all the IPL teams and team strength here
A team can have a maximum strength of 25 players, with a maximum of 8 overseas players.
The upper limit for each team is 25 players, with maximum of 8 overseas players.
Full list of bowlers on Auction pool
Big overseas players available in IPL 2021 auction
Steve Smith
Country: Australia
Smith was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction. He is proven quality and brand value.
Dawid Malan
Country: England
Dawid Malan is a big-hitter and can hold the innings for his team. He has scored 855 runs in 19 T20 International matches with an average of 53.44 and strike rate of 149.48. He has scored one century and 9 fifties for England.
Glenn Maxwell
Country: Australia
Maxwell comes into the auction with high expectations every time, but has failed to deliver. Punjab Kings released him after IPL 2020.
Full list of batsmen in Auction pool
Big Indian players available in auction pool
Kedar Jadhav
He has been out of form lately, but one cannot ignore his experience in limited-overs cricket.
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh was released by Chennai Super Kings after IPL 2020. Harbhajan has opted out of the IPL
auction due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Piyush Chawla
He has vast IPl experience and comes in handy on sluggish Indian wickets. He knows what to do in Indian conditions.Moreover, a wrist spinner is always useful in shortest format of the game with his variations.
Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav has been a good swing bowler upfront, but failed to contain runs in death overs. But his ability to pick wickets in the power-play can come in handy.
Shivam Dube
Shivam exploded into the scene with his all-round abilities in the absence of Hardik Pandya in the Indian cricket team. However, he failed to perform consistently, a big reason why RCB released him.
Check full list of players released and retained by all the IPL franchise
Uncapped players available, who can fetch a lot in IPL 2021 auction
Mohammed Azharudeen
Kerala's Azharudeen entered the cricket arena with his 37-ball hundred against Mumbai in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.
M Shahrukh Khan
Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan is known to play some good cameos in the domestic cricket and can come in handy lower-down the order.
IPL 2021 auction live telecast
IPL 2021 auction will kick-start at 3 pm IST at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai. Star Sports Network will live telecast the IPL 2021 auction in five languages, namely English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the auctions with English commentary.
IPL 2021 auction full coverage
You can also get the full coverage of IPL 2021 auction on https://www.business-standard.com/
IPL 2021 live streaming
The live streaming of IPL 2021 players’ auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 3 pm IST today
IPL teams available purse and expectations
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
- Number of players: 19
- Number of Overseas players: 7
- Available slot: 6
- Overseas slot: 1
- Salary cap available: Rs 19.90 crore
Expectations: An explosive spin bowling all-rounder who can bat in top 5 and come in handy on a tricky Chennai wicket.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
- Number of players: 17
- Number of Overseas players: 5
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 3
- Salary cap available: Rs 13.4 crore
Expectations: A batting all-rounder and a support keeper for Rishabh Pant.
Punjab Kings (PK)
- Number of players: 16
- Number of Overseas players: 3
- Available slot: 9
- Overseas slot: 5
- Salary cap available: Rs 53.20 crore
Expectations: Plenty of gaps to fill. An overseas all-rounder to replace Maxwell and overseas bowler to fill the gap left by the absence of Sheldon Cottrell
Kolkata knight Riders (KKR)
- Number of players: 17
- Number of Overseas players: 6
- Available slot: 8
- Overseas slot: 2
- Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 crore
Expectations: Need a back-up for swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell and a solid middle order batsman.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
- Number of players: 18
- Number of Overseas players: 4
- Available slot: 7
- Overseas slot: 4
- Salary cap available: Rs 15.35 crore
Big players released: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Lasith Malinga (Retired), James Pattinson
Expectation: Largely, a balanced side, but needs one foreign pacer if Trent Boult suffers some niggle or injury.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
- Number of players: 16
- Number of Overseas players: 5
- Available slot: 9
- Overseas slot: 3
- Salary cap available: Rs 37.85 crore
Expectations: Need a bowler to support spearhead Jofra Archer and at least one batsmen to fill the void left by Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
- Number of players: 14
- Number of Overseas players: 5
- Available slot: 14
- Overseas slot: 3
- Salary cap available: Rs 35.40 crore
Expectations: A couple of middle-order batsmen and an overseas bowler who can lead the attack.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
- Number of players: 22
- Number of Overseas players: 7
- Available slot: 3
- Overseas slot: 1
- Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 crore
Expectations: An overseas player and a middle-order batsman. However, SRH can't go aggressive in the auction as it has only Rs 10.75 crore available purse.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor