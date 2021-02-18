All you need to know about IPL 2021 auction, scheduled for 3 pm today

The auctions for the 14th edition of will kickstart at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai today from 3 pm. Most of the big IPL franchises such as and will not undergo a major overhaul due to lack of available purse and have retained their core team. However, struggling teams like Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings have a lot at stake. A total of 292 players (164 Indians, 125 overseas and 3 associates will go under the hammer today.

Check available purse of all the IPL teams and team strength here



A team can have a maximum strength of 25 players, with a maximum of 8 overseas players.

Steve Smith



Country: Australia



Smith was released by ahead of the auction. He is proven quality and brand value.

Dawid Malan



Country: England



Dawid Malan is a big-hitter and can hold the innings for his team. He has scored 855 runs in 19 T20 International matches with an average of 53.44 and strike rate of 149.48. He has scored one century and 9 fifties for England.

Glenn Maxwell



Country: Australia



Maxwell comes into the auction with high expectations every time, but has failed to deliver. Punjab Kings released him after IPL 2020.

Big Indian players available in auction pool



Kedar Jadhav



He has been out of form lately, but one cannot ignore his experience in limited-overs cricket.

Harbhajan Singh



was released by after IPL 2020. Harbhajan has opted out of the IPL

auction due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Piyush Chawla



He has vast IPl experience and comes in handy on sluggish Indian wickets. He knows what to do in Indian conditions.Moreover, a wrist spinner is always useful in shortest format of the game with his variations.

Umesh Yadav



Umesh Yadav has been a good swing bowler upfront, but failed to contain runs in death overs. But his ability to pick wickets in the power-play can come in handy.

Shivam Dube



Shivam exploded into the scene with his all-round abilities in the absence of Hardik Pandya in the Indian cricket team. However, he failed to perform consistently, a big reason why RCB released him.

Uncapped players available, who can fetch a lot in auction



Mohammed Azharudeen



Kerala's Azharudeen entered the cricket arena with his 37-ball hundred against Mumbai in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

M Shahrukh Khan



Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan is known to play some good cameos in the domestic cricket and can come in handy lower-down the order.

IPL 2021 auction will kick-start at 3 pm IST at the ITC Grand Chola, Chennai. Star Sports Network will live telecast the IPL 2021 auction in five languages, namely English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the auctions with English commentary.

You can also get the full coverage of IPL 2021 auction on https://www.business-standard.com/



The live streaming of IPL 2021 players’ auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 3 pm IST today



(CSK)

Number of players: 19

Number of Overseas players: 7

Available slot: 6

Overseas slot: 1

Salary cap available: Rs 19.90 crore

Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Shane WatsonAn explosive spin bowling all-rounder who can bat in top 5 and come in handy on a tricky Chennai wicket.

(DC)

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 5

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 3

Salary cap available: Rs 13.4 crore

Jason Roy and Alex CareyA batting all-rounder and a support keeper for Rishabh Pant.

Punjab Kings (PK)

Number of players: 16

Number of Overseas players: 3

Available slot: 9

Overseas slot: 5

Salary cap available: Rs 53.20 crore

Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham and Sheldon Cottrell.

Expectations: Plenty of gaps to fill. An overseas all-rounder to replace Maxwell and overseas bowler to fill the gap left by the absence of Sheldon Cottrell



(KKR)

Number of players: 17

Number of Overseas players: 6

Available slot: 8

Overseas slot: 2

Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 crore

NoneNeed a back-up for swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell and a solid middle order batsman.

(MI)

Number of players: 18

Number of Overseas players: 4

Available slot: 7

Overseas slot: 4

Salary cap available: Rs 15.35 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Lasith Malinga (Retired), James PattinsonLargely, a balanced side, but needs one foreign pacer if Trent Boult suffers some niggle or injury.

(RR)

Number of players: 16

Number of Overseas players: 5

Available slot: 9

Overseas slot: 3

Salary cap available: Rs 37.85 crore

Steve Smith, Oshane ThomasNeed a bowler to support spearhead Jofra Archer and at least one batsmen to fill the void left by Robin Uthappa and

(RCB)

Number of players: 14

Number of Overseas players: 5

Available slot: 14

Overseas slot: 3

Salary cap available: Rs 35.40 crore

Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Umesh YadavA couple of middle-order batsmen and an overseas bowler who can lead the attack.

(SRH)

Number of players: 22

Number of Overseas players: 7

Available slot: 3

Overseas slot: 1

Salary cap available: Rs 10.75 crore

NoneAn overseas player and a middle-order batsman. However, SRH can't go aggressive in the auction as it has only Rs 10.75 crore available purse.