Anurag Thakur assures support for successful conduct of FIFA U17 Women's WC

Jaime Yarza, Director Tournaments, FIFA and Sunando Dhar, acting general secretary, All India Football Federation called on Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.
Yarza is currently on an inspection visit to assess the preparations for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2022 which is to be held from October 11-30, 2022 across Bhubaneswar, Navi Mumbai and Goa.
"It was a very fruitful visit, and Mr Anurag assured us that the Government of India will go out of the way to provide all required support for the tournament to be an overwhelming success," Dhar told www.the-aiff.com
"We intend to carry forward together the legacy of the FIFA U17 World Cup held in 2017, and we are immensely grateful to the Government of India and FIFA for their support and guidance," Dhar said.
The delegation also briefed the minister about FIFA's new initiative 'Football for Schools' a programme where football meets education inspiring children to learn life skills through fun football sessions.
The launch of tickets for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2022 will kick-off on August 5 wherein Anurag Thakur has been invited. The day will also see football legends from the country being involved in an exhibition football match.
--IANS
cs/inj
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
