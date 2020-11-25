England to tour India for 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and five T20Is in 2021: Ganguly

-
ALSO READ
England vs India: England to host India for five Tests from August 4, 2021
England confirms first Pakistan tour in 16 years, to play T20Is in Oct 2021
India's home white-ball series against England postponed until early 2021
England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Pak win toss, elect to bat at Manchester
West Indies arrive in Manchester for three-match Test series vs England
-
England will play four Test matches instead of five, as was initially scheduled, on its 2021 tour of India, Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly said on Tuesday.
Two additional T20Is have been added to the tour which will be held ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in October-November. England's tour of India is scheduled for February-March. The India vs England Test series will be also a part of ICC World Test Championship while the ODI rubber will be part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super Series.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
"England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is," Ganguly said at a virtual event. "It is easier to have bilaterals than having eight-nine-10 teams, which gets difficult, but we have to keep assessing the situation," he said.
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
"A lot of people are talking about the second Covid wave. We're already hearing of cases being on the rise again in Mumbai and Delhi, so we have to be careful and make sure everything is in order."
England was originally set to tour India for three T20Is and as many ODIs in September, but that was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor