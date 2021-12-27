Ashes, 3rd Test: Anderson, Wood lead England's fightback (Lunch, Day 2)

-
ALSO READ
The Ashes: Back in charge, Steve Smith wins toss and bats against England
Head, Warner help Australia to 196-run lead in Ashes opener
Robinson blows away India as England win by innings and 76 runs
Joe Root keeps England lineup under wraps for first Ashes test
Ashes, 1st Test: Skipper Cummins takes five as England bowled out for 147
-
James Anderson and Mark Wood struck in the opening session to lead England's fightback on Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test against Australia here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.
At lunch, Australia's score reads 131/4-- still trailing by 54 runs. Marcus Harris (48*) and Travis Head (11*) are at the crease for the hosts.
Resuming Day 2 at 61/1, overnight batters Marcus Harris and Nathan Lyon added 15 more runs to the total before the latter was scalped by Ollie Robinson. Centurion from the previous Test, Marnus Labuschagne (1) also failed to leave a mark with the bat.
Labuschagne was sent back to the pavilion by Mark Wood and Australia was reduced to 84/3 in the 25th over. Vice-captain Steve Smith then came out to the crease and along with Harris, he added 26 runs for the fourth wicket.
However, veteran Anderson ended the stay of Smith (16) at the crease. In the end, Travis Head and Harris ensured that Australia does not lose any more wickets before the lunch break.
On Day 1, Australia had bowled out England for 185 with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon taking three wickets each.
Brief Scores: England 185; Australia 131/4 (Marcus Harris 48,* David Warner 38; James Anderson 2-22).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor