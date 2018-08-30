JUST IN
Asian Games 2018 in pics: Swapna, Dutee run the Indian athletics dream

Swapna had finished fifth at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon in 2014 and had won a gold at the Asian Athletics Championships last year

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

AIMING THE SKY

Swapna took back the lead which she had lost during the long jump event with a personal best javelin throw. Swapna's throw exceeded her nearest competitor Qingling Wang by over 10m which provided a comfortable lead to take her closer to the gold. Photo: PTI

SILVER SPREE

Dutee Chand rests after crossing the finish line to win the Silver medal in the women's 200m final event at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. Photo: PTI

THE WAIT ENDS

Swapna had finished fifth at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon in 2014 and had won a gold at the Asian Athletics Championships last year. photo: PTI

MAKING A MARK

Dutee Chand crosses the finish line to win the Silver medal in the women's 200m final event. Photo: PTI

TEARS OF JOY

Japan's Yuki Yamasaki, top, embraces India's Swapna Barman to congratulate her after winning the heptathlon final. Photo: PTI

SHINE BRIGHTER

Dutee Chand has now won two silver medals at the 18th Asian Games with Wednesday's 200m silver. She had earlier won a silver in the 100m track event. Photo: PTI 

ATTITUDE WITH GRATITUDE

Swapna Barman's gold is the first ever for India in Asian Games history. Phtot: PTI


First Published: Thu, August 30 2018. 11:39 IST

