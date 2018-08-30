Asian Games 2018 in pics: Swapna, Dutee run the Indian athletics dream

AIMING THE SKY
Swapna took back the lead which she had lost during the long jump event with a personal best javelin throw. Swapna's throw exceeded her nearest competitor Qingling Wang by over 10m which provided a comfortable lead to take her closer to the gold. Photo: PTI
SILVER SPREE
Dutee Chand rests after crossing the finish line to win the Silver medal in the women's 200m final event at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. Photo: PTI
THE WAIT ENDS
Swapna had finished fifth at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon in 2014 and had won a gold at the Asian Athletics Championships last year. photo: PTI
MAKING A MARK
Dutee Chand crosses the finish line to win the Silver medal in the women's 200m final event. Photo: PTI
TEARS OF JOY
Japan's Yuki Yamasaki, top, embraces India's Swapna Barman to congratulate her after winning the heptathlon final. Photo: PTI
SHINE BRIGHTER
Dutee Chand has now won two silver medals at the 18th Asian Games with Wednesday's 200m silver. She had earlier won a silver in the 100m track event. Photo: PTI
ATTITUDE WITH GRATITUDE
Swapna Barman's gold is the first ever for India in Asian Games history. Phtot: PTI