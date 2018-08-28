Asian Games 2018: UP CM announces Rs 3 mn cash reward, govt job for Sudha

Chief Minister congratulated Sudha Singh, who clinched a silver medal in women's 3,000 metre event in the ongoing

The chief minister also announced a cash reward of Rs 3 million and a gazetted officer's job for Singh, who hails from district in the state, a state government spokesperson said.

Adityanath also said that Singh, by her sheer dedication and hardwork, had won laurels for the country and made the state feel proud.



The entire state is feeling proud of her achievements, he said.

Singh clocked 9 minute 40.03 seconds to win her second medal. The 32-year-old long-distance runner had won a gold medal when women's 3000m was introduced in the Asian Games in 2010.

