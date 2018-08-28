Asian Games 2018: UP CM announces Rs 3 mn cash reward, govt job for Sudha

JUST IN
Asian Games 2018: Milkha Singh congratulates Neeraj Chopra, other athletes

Adityanath also said that Singh, by her sheer dedication and hardwork, had won laurels for the country and made the state feel proud

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Silver medallist India's Steeplechase athlete Sudha Singh poses for photographs during the 18th Asian Games. Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Sudha Singh, who clinched a silver medal in women's 3,000 metre steeplechase event in the ongoing Asian Games.

The chief minister also announced a cash reward of Rs 3 million and a gazetted officer's job for Singh, who hails from Rae Bareli district in the state, a state government spokesperson said.

"The chief minister has congratulated Sudha Singh for bagging silver medal in the women's 3,000 metre steeplechase event in the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia. He announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh and a gazetted government officer job for Singh," the spokesperson said.

Adityanath also said that Singh, by her sheer dedication and hardwork, had won laurels for the country and made the state feel proud.

The entire state is feeling proud of her achievements, he said.

Singh clocked 9 minute 40.03 seconds to win her second Asian Games medal. The 32-year-old long-distance runner had won a gold medal when women's 3000m steeplechase was introduced in the Asian Games in 2010.

First Published: Tue, August 28 2018. 06:28 IST

