At first, I was pissed: Hetmyer on Ashwin coming ahead of him to bat

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: I am paid to finish games for my side, says DC batter Hetmyer
IND vs NZ WTC final reserve day, prize money, free telecast, streaming
Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell return to West Indies' provisional squad
DC vs PBKS match preview: After demoralising losses DC, PBKS look for a win
AUS vs WI full schedule, live toss timings and streaming details in India
-
Delhi Capitals batter Shimron Hetmyer has revealed he was upset when the team management decided to send Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of him to bat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Hetmyer played an unbeaten knock of 28 off just 18 balls to help Delhi Capitals defeat CSK by three wickets with two balls to spare. With this win, Rishabh Pant-led outfit moved to the top of the points table with 20 points from 13 games.
"I am enjoying playing the role of being a finisher, to be honest. I am trying to be more open to different challenges. Playing for the West Indies, is about batting in the top-four, here it is a different challenge for me and it has been really fun," Hetmyer told teammate Ashwin in a video posted on iplt20.com.
"At first, I was pissed and then it was like for the team. Whatever the team requires, we will do that. At first, I thought you are going to take Moeen Ali out, to be honest, I know you are very well known for slog-sweeping. I was surprised to see you nudging it around," he added.
In the final over of the innings, the second delivery bowled by Dwayne Bravo landed miles outside off and it did not even hit the pitch. The on-field umpire had ruled it as a wide and everyone was shocked to see the delivery not being termed as a no-ball.
"I honestly thought that was a no-ball. The umpire said that it was not a no-ball because it passed the second line, something like that. I guess I have to google about it," said Hetmyer.
Earlier, Ambati Rayudu played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 43 balls as CSK posted a total of 136/5 in the allotted twenty overs. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel returned with figures of 2-18.
Delhi Capitals will next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor