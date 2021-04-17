DC vs PBKS match preview: After demoralising losses DC, PBKS look for a win

After a disheartening loss against Rajasthan Royals, (DC) would look to get back on track against a (PBKS) side that is coming off a demoralising loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Rishabh Pant-led DC side which got off to a flying start by thrashing CSK in the first match suffered a meltdown in the next match on Thursday as they lost to Rajasthan Royals despite having them on the mat at 42 for five.

By allowing RR to chase down 147 after reducing them to 42 for five, DC revealed a serious inability to finish off the match.

PBKS, on the other hand, had a miserable outing on Friday night against CSK who restricted the K.L. Rahul-led Punjab franchise to just 106/8 in 20 overs and then cruised to a six-wicket win.

PBKS have been inconsistent with the bat so far. While they got off to a flying start in the first match, making 221 with stupendous batting performances from skipper Rahul and Deepak Hooda, they fell flat against the swing bowling of Deepak Chahar on Friday night.

They will have their task cut out against a DC pace bowling line-up that comprises Kagiso Rabada. Anrich Nortje, who has been cleared after a Covid-19 scare could share the new ball with Rabada although young Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan has impressed in the first two outings.

PBKS's biggest concern would be the form of their opener Mayank Agarwal, who has failed in both the matches so far.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals: (captain/wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper).

Match starts at 7.30 p.m.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)