AUS vs WI full schedule, live toss timings and streaming details in India

Australia will begin its preparation for with a five-match T20 International (T20) series against West Indies from July 10 (Indian time) at Saint Lucia. The Australia vs West Indies T20 series would be followed by three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The ODI series will be also a part of

What is the ICC CWC Super League



The CWC Super League would determine the top 7 teams for The top 7 teams on ICC CWC Super League points table would directly qualify for the marquee event in India. The Indian cricket team would directly qualify for World Cup as they are the hosts. India’s position on the points table would not affect their chances for ICC World Cup while the remaining 6 teams would have to play qualifiers for their ODI World Cup qualification. All you need to know

West Indies vs Australia full schedule

WI vs AUS T20Is full schedule

Australia vs West Indies T20Is schedule T20Is Date Match timing (IST) Toss time (IST) Venue Match result 1st 10-Jul 5:00 AM 4:30 AM Saint Lucia TBD 2nd 11-Jul 5:00 AM 4:30 AM Saint Lucia TBD 3rd 13-Jul 5:00 AM 4:30 AM Saint Lucia TBD 4th 15-Jul 5:00 AM 4:30 AM Saint Lucia TBD 5th 17-Jul 5:00 AM 4:30 AM Saint Lucia TBD

WI vs AUS ODIs full schedule

Australia vs West Indies ODIs schedule ODIs Date Match timing (IST) Toss time (IST) Venue Match result 1st 21-Jul 12:00 AM 11:30 PM Barbados TBD 2nd 23-Jul 12:00 AM 11:30 PM Barbados TBD 3rd 25-Jul 12:00 AM 11:30 PM Barbados TBD

The would miss some key players in the white-ball series against West Indies as they opted out due to bio-bubble fatigue. David Warner, are among the 7 big stars who opted out of Australia's tour of West Indies and Bangladesh. The players who have withdrawn from the tour include Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jyhe Richardson and Kane Richardson.West Indies, on the other hand, would field their full-strength squad, featuring Fidel Edwards, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, among others.The Australia vs West Indies white ball matches will be played at only two venues. The T20 International series will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia while the ODIs would be hosted by Kensington Oval, Barbados.The AUS vs WI T20s will begin at 5 am Indian Standard Time.According to Indian Standard Time, the live toss between and during T20 series will take place at 4:30 am.The live telecast of Australia vs West Indies 2021 series is not available in India.Fancode will live stream the Australia vs West Indies T20Is and ODIs series.(C), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye,Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, (C), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh.