AUS vs WI full schedule, live toss timings and streaming details in India

Australia will begin its preparation for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with a five-match T20 International (T20) series against West Indies from July 10 (Indian time) at Saint Lucia. The Australia vs West Indies T20 series would be followed by three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The ODI series will be also a part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.The Australia cricket team would miss some key players in the white-ball series against West Indies as they opted out due to bio-bubble fatigue. David Warner, Pat Cummins are among the 7 big stars who opted out of Australia's tour of West Indies and Bangladesh. The players who have withdrawn from the tour include Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jyhe Richardson and Kane Richardson.
West Indies, on the other hand, would field their full-strength squad, featuring Fidel Edwards, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard among others.
West Indies vs Australia full schedule
WI vs AUS T20Is full schedule
|Australia vs West Indies T20Is schedule
|T20Is
|Date
|Match timing (IST)
|Toss time (IST)
|Venue
|Match result
|1st
|10-Jul
|5:00 AM
|4:30 AM
|Saint Lucia
|TBD
|2nd
|11-Jul
|5:00 AM
|4:30 AM
|Saint Lucia
|TBD
|3rd
|13-Jul
|5:00 AM
|4:30 AM
|Saint Lucia
|TBD
|4th
|15-Jul
|5:00 AM
|4:30 AM
|Saint Lucia
|TBD
|5th
|17-Jul
|5:00 AM
|4:30 AM
|Saint Lucia
|TBD
WI vs AUS ODIs full schedule
|Australia vs West Indies ODIs schedule
|ODIs
|Date
|Match timing (IST)
|Toss time (IST)
|Venue
|Match result
|1st
|21-Jul
|12:00 AM
|11:30 PM
|Barbados
|TBD
|2nd
|23-Jul
|12:00 AM
|11:30 PM
|Barbados
|TBD
|3rd
|25-Jul
|12:00 AM
|11:30 PM
|Barbados
|TBD
West Indies vs Australia venues
The Australia vs West Indies white ball matches will be played at only two venues. The T20 International series will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia while the ODIs would be hosted by Kensington Oval, Barbados.
What will be match timings of Australia vs West Indies T20s in India?
The AUS vs WI T20s will begin at 5 am Indian Standard Time.
When West Indies vs Australia live toss will take place in T20s?
According to Indian Standard Time, the live toss between Australia cricket team and West Indies cricket team during T20 series will take place at 4:30 am.
Which TV channels will live telecast Australia vs West Indies series in India?
The live telecast of Australia vs West Indies 2021 series is not available in India.
How to live stream the Australia vs West Indies white-ball series in India?
Fancode will live stream the Australia vs West Indies T20Is and ODIs series.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Australia T20 squad vs West Indies: Aaron Finch (C), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
West Indies T20 squad vs Australia: Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh.
