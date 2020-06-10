Nada advices athletes to submit their whereabouts every 3 months in advance

The National Anti Agency (Nada) has advised athletes to submit their whereabouts every three months in advance, saying failing to do the same could lead to their suspension.

In a statement, on Wednesday said it has also issued notices to athletes who failed to provide their whereabouts, adding that if an athlete fails three such notices, he/she can be suspended for a period of up to four years .

"All athletes in NRTP of are required to submit their whereabouts every three months in advance. Those who fail to do so have been issued notices. Three such notices amounts to Anti- Rule Violation for which an athlete can be suspended for upto four years," read a statement on their official Twitter handle.



All athletes in NRTP of NADA are required to submit their whereabouts every 3 months in advance. Those who fail to do so have been issued notices. Three such notices amounts to Anti- Rule Violation for which an athlete can be suspended for upto 4 years. #playfair — NADA India (@NADAIndiaOffice) June 10, 2020

Recently, Bahrain's 400m world champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for registering four 'whereabouts failures'.



Athletes are required to provide regular updates on their whereabouts to make it possible for anti-doping authorities to carry out surprise testing outside of competition.

A violation occurs when the athlete either did not fill out forms telling the authorities where they could be found, or that they weren't present where they said they would be when testers arrived.