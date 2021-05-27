Australian players want coach Justin Langer to change his ways: Report

-
Justin Langer, who is in his last year of contract as coach of Australia team, faces pressure to change his ways according to an end-of-season review of players and support staff.
Langer was appointed as coach of the Australian team in 2018 following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa and he has since then lost two home series to India, the latest earlier this year that saw his place get questioned.
"A robust end-of-season review of players and support staff shows Justin Langer needs to change his ways, as players move to take greater control of the dressing room heading into the final year of the coach's contract," said a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.
"The responses came as part of the team's regular end-of-season reviews, which sources say canvassed the opinions of up to 40 players and support staff," the report added.
Test captain Tim Paine, his deputy Pat Cummins and limited overs skipper Aaron Finch will be presented with the report by leadership consultant Tim Ford when they meet next week.
Ford had interviewed players virtually towards the end of the home season, with their responses to be kept anonymous, the report added.
"This is effectively identical to the process undertaken before the last World Cup and the 2019 Ashes where the team performed strongly," CA's national teams boss Ben Oliver said in a statement to SMH and The Age.
"It's part of our ongoing commitment to on- and off-field improvement and we expect it will have a similar benefit in the team's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup and home Ashes.
"Tim is again assisting us as he has in the past with gathering feedback and insights from players and staff. It's always a thought-provoking and energising process which we get great value from."
