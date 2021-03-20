Bangladesh to play two-Test series in Sri Lanka from April 21

-
ALSO READ
Focus on the cricket ball ahead of day-night Test against England
1st ODI: Hope ton takes Windies to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka
Aaron Finch becomes first Australian to hit 100 sixes in T20Is
Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in third ODI against West Indies
Sri Lanka pacer Dhammika Prasad quits international cricket
-
Bangladesh will be playing a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, announced Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday. Both the matches will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.
Bangladesh will arrive in Sri Lanka on April 12. The first Test will be played from April 21 to 25 and the second will be played from April 29 to May 3.
Bangladesh was initially scheduled to play three Tests in July 2020. The series was rescheduled to be played in October-November but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sri Lanka is currently in the West Indies, participating in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The limited-overs leg of the tour has been completed with the Test series scheduled to start from March 21.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, is in New Zealand where both teams will play three ODIs and as many T20Is between March 20 to April 1.
Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are out of contention to play the WTC final. India and New Zealand are slated to face each other in the summit clash, set to be played from June 18-22 in Southampton.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor