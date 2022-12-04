LATEST NEWS
Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl against India in first ODI in Mirpur

Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI today

Press Trust of India  |  Mirpur 

Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first ODI here on Sunday.

Kuldeep Sen is making his ODI debut, while K L Rahul will keep wickets in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who has been released from the squad.

Teams:

India : Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 12:14 IST

