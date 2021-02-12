Bayern Munich suffer blow as Gnabry out with thigh muscle tear

-
Bayern Munich on Friday announced that Serge Gnabry tore a muscle in his left thigh during the FIFA Club World Cup final.
The club said the injury was confirmed following an examination by the FC Bayern medical unit.
"FC Bayern will have to do without Serge Gnabry for the foreseeable. The forward tore a muscle in his left thigh in yesterday's 1-0 triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Tigers UANL. The injury was confirmed following an examination by the FC Bayern medical unit," the club said in a statement.
Gnabry has played in 28 of 32 competitive matches so far this season and scored six goals.
On Thursday, FC Bayern defeated Tigres 1-0 in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and thus secured a historic sixth title within one year. Only FC Barcelona (in 2009) had previously achieved this feat.
During the match, Bayern were dominant for long spells and had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half, but Benjamin Pavard scored the match-winner early in the second half, firing his side to the title.
Expressing elation over the historic feat, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski had said that now they have the "six-pack" as it was their sixth title in a year.
"We just wanted to win. Now we have the six-pack, that's a big story, not only for Bayern Munich but for all of football. The way we played, that will keep for a long, long time," the club's official website had quoted Lewandowski as saying.
