BCCI announces cash reward for Olympic medal winners; Neeraj to get Rs 1 cr

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after his historic gold medal-winning feat in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
Jay Shah also announced that Indian athletes Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya who have won silver medals in the Games will get Rs 50 lakh each from BCCI.
The governing body of cricket will give Rs 25 lakh each to bronze medal winners -- shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia.
Also, the Indian men's hockey team will get Rs 1.25 crore for their sensational show which saw them claiming a medal after 41 years in the sport.
Jay Shah said the athletes have made India proud by finishing on the podium in the Tokyo Olympics.
