Excitement in the air for IPL Saturday but challenges remain amid Covid
BCCI ropes in Sportradar to monitor betting irregularities during IPL 2020

BCCI has roped in Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during the IPL beginning in the UAE on September 19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image
BCCI has roped in Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during the IPL beginning in the UAE on September 19.

The BCCI was forced to take the IPL out of the country this season due to COVID-19 pandemic. The league will kick off with the match between last year's champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

"As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar's Integrity Services to detect betting irregularities," a press release said.

"Sportradar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights, and furthermore the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar's Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership, if required."

Sportradar MD Andreas Krannich said: "We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 11:02 IST

