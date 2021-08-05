Bonding during Covid isolation played key role in Tokyo bronze: Harmanpreet

-
The bonding that developed between the players during their 16-month stay at a camp in Bengaluru, mostly in isolation, ahead of the ongoing Olympics played an instrumental role in the Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal-winning feat here after 41 years, feels vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh.
The side claimed an Olympic medal for the first time since the 1980 gold, defeating Germany 5-4 in an edge-of-the-seat bronze play-off match.
"It's a nostalgic moment for us. It's a special moment for every Indian. It's a big achievement. We have made a lot of sacrifices but our focus was on being mentally stronger. In the last 16 months we lived as a family in Bengaluru," said Harmanpreet, who converted a penalty corner for India against Germany.
"We were completely shut from the outside world. We were just focussed on our job."
The team trained in Bengaluru, completely isolated from the outside world, amid the raging pandemic and quite a few players even contracted the virus and were hospitalised.
The dragflicker from Punjab, who was competing in only his second Olympic Games, said self-belief was key to success for the Indian team after such a long wait.
"It's a result of the process. The coach just boosted our confidence and told us to play our own hockey and believe in our hardwork. All the players just did that and we achieved what we desired," Harmanpreet said.
Having finished on the podium, Harmanpreet said they will now root for the women's team in its bronze medal play-off match against Great Britain on Friday.
"The women's team has achieved a phenomenal feat. They have already made the country proud. We will definitely go there to support for them tomorrow," he said.
