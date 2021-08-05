Olympic: To see result we got today was pretty special, says hockey coach

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
-
Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid said on Thursday that people around the world will feel very privileged and proud on seeing the performance of his team after the 5-4 win over Germany in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.
At the Oi Hockey Stadium, India defeated Germany to clinch a medal at the Olympics after a gap of 41 years. Reid, who was a member of the Australian team which won the silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, talked about how the bronze medal win in Tokyo matters to him.
"I think most people around the world would feel very privileged and proud to see what we saw today. It certainly means a lot to me. We have done a lot of hard work in the last two years. We have made lots of sacrifices and been in and out of quarantine for probably eight of those 15 months. To see the result we got today was pretty special," said Reid in a virtual media interaction organised by Hockey India.
Reid was all praise for the fightback made by the Indian team after trailing 1-3 to Germany. "If you are talking about today's match, then I think it was a fantastic performance. Apart from the first seven or eight minutes, we were a little bit asleep. But I think against a team like Germany, you pay the price and you can tell from the very first whistle that they were very pumped today. So, we paid the price early. But for the next three quarters, we were very switched on."He added, "You saw some very nice hockey from both teams. But I think we were able to put the ball on the net which had been lacking at certain stages during the tournament. But today I think it was really a great fightback. We got to one all and then they got on top of us with three goals to one. I think one of the pleasing performances of the day was to be 3-1 down and after losing semi-finals, most teams would struggle with that mentally. I think it showed you where the group was. Today when we came back to 2-3, then 3-3 and getting back to 5-3, it was quite a wonderful performance today."
The 57-year-old went on to speak about how he had a chat with his team before the match began about not losing the hope for a comeback at any stage of a match.
"It was no doubt that before the game like today we would get into trouble and things would not go well. We talked before the game that we need to find another level, a next level when things go bad. That's what I think you saw today.
He explained, "We were digging deep and trying to play fast, aggressive, attacking hockey. That paid off today. Another thing we were saying today a lot was to dare to lose to be able to win. You have to put some risks out there. You have to be aggressive. I think we were today."
--IANS
nr/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor