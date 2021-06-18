Brazil beats Peru 4-0 to move atop in Copa America group with 6 points

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
England out of WTC final contention; India move up to top spot in standings
Not thinking of World Test Championship final, it's 4 months away: Rahane
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
-
Brazil changed half of its starting lineup to face Peru in its second Copa America match and still cruised to a 4-0 victory.
It was the Selecao's ninth consecutive victory, and another display that suggests the tournament hosts are the favorites to defend their South American title.
Defender Alex Sandro, Neymar, midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Richarlison scored the goals at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
The result puts Brazil atop the Group B standings with six points. Colombia is two points behind after its 0-0 draw with Venezuela.
As coach Tite promised, Brazil is using the Copa America to prepare for next year's World Cup in Qatar. Six players who missed the 3-0 win against Venezuela were in the starting lineup against Peru.
Goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Marquinhos and Renan Lodi, midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paquet plus forward Richarlison were out of the starting team. In their places, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fabinho, Everton and Gabriel Barbosa started.
Brazil opened the scoring in the 12th minute after Gabriel Jesus crossed and Sandro hit it home from close range. But the new players didn't adapt as well as the coach expected.
Our first half was not what we anticipated, Tite said.
Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison stepped in, and Brazil appeared more assured in the second half.
In the 68th, Neymar received the ball at the edge of the Peruvian box and beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with a low crossed shot.
Peru stepped up the pressure, but Brazil moved further ahead in the 89th when Ribeiro scored from close range, his first for the national team. Richarlison, who went on at halftime, scored the last goal of the match in added time after two saves by Gallese.
Tite said his lineup had taken time to make the kind of adjustments that will eventually come naturally.
It takes a while. In the second half we used an excessive number of strikers, but that's because we thought that is what the match required, he said.
Asked whether South American teams are offering Brazil a tough enough challenge, Tite said the the continental competition was good but he'd also like to play European teams.
We want Spain, Portugal, we want all those experiences, he said. But the calendar doesn't help.
Brazil has won 42, drawn 10 and lost only four matches under Tite.
Brazil's next match in the tournament will be on Wednesday against Colombia.
The top four teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor