Not thinking of World Test Championship final, it's 4 months away: Rahane

-
ALSO READ
ICC World Test Championship: Matches lost due to Covid won't be counted
ICC Test Championship: New points system helps Aus topple India as No. 1
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
ICC World Test Championship: Cloud over Lord's as a venue for final
ICC Test Championship: How new points system may impede India's chances
-
The Indian team is not looking at the World Test Championship (WTC) final just yet and is focussing on winning the first Test against England here, said India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday.
India have to beat England by winning at least two Tests to qualify for the World Test Championship final. They need to win 2-0, 2-1, 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 to enter the final, for which New Zealand have already qualified.
"Right now we are just focussing on this series, this Chennai game [first Test]. The WTC final is still four months from now. Not thinking about that right now. New Zealand played really well. They deserve to be there," said Rahane while speaking to the media.
"What is important that we are playing against England now. It is all about taking one game at a time now. As I said, I have been saying that England is a very good side. We have to play good cricket and we will see what happens after the series," he said.
However, Rahane, who led India to wins in two of the last three Tests in Australia recently after regular captain Virat Kohli returned to India after first Test to attend the birth of his child, said that every Test is important in the lead-up to the WTC final.
"We know every series, every game is really important for the WTC. What happened in Australia is past. We are thinking about this series and this game particularly, and taking one game at a time. I don't think we have to think too much about complacency. We know what is our strength and how the Indian wickets behave. We are respecting England team. They are a very good team. They did really well in Sri Lanka. Basically, we have to play good cricket and back our strengths," Rahane said.
The 32-year-old Mumbai batsman, who has 4,471 runs in 69 Test matches, said that they won't be taking the England team lightly.
"We are in the present at the moment. What we learnt from Adelaide is how we came back [to win the series in Australia]. It is all about how we stay in the moment and in the present. So, we respect the England team as well. We will not take them lightly," said Rahane.
"For our squad, it is important we play good brand of cricket, what we have been playing for the last two three years and play as a team as a unit. As I said we are not taking anything for granted. Taking one match at a time."
--IANS
kh/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor