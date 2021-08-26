Chopra decides to end 2021 season, says focus shifted to packed 2022

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Neeraj Chopra gets France visa to compete in tournaments
Tokyo Olympics Highlights: Medal for Lovlina, Ravi; heartbreak in hockey
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj scripts history, India ends its campaign with gold
Olympics highlights: It's India men's hockey team vs Germany for bronze
Tokyo Olympics Highlights: Ravi wins silver, men's hockey team bags bronze
-
Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has decided to end his 2021 competition season due to a "packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness" and vowed to comeback stronger in a busy 2022.
"The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo...," Neeraj wrote on an instagram post.
"...therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short by 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games."
The 23-year-old Chopra, who had ended India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics with a gold medal at Tokyo, has been on a busy schedule since his return to the country, leaving him exhausted. He also suffered a slight bout of fever.
Chopra, who has been attending various felicitation functions across the country, was overwhelmed by all the support.
"Firstly, I want to thank everyone for the love and affection I have received since I came back from Tokyo. I have honestly been overwhelmed by the support from across the country and beyond, and am short of words to express my gratitude to you all," he said.
"I have been encouraged by all the support to Indian athletics over these past few weeks and would urge you all to keep supporting India and Indian athletics in the months and years to come."
Chopra had become only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics when he produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals at Tokyo.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor