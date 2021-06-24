Copa America: Firmino, Casemiro score goals as Brazil defeats Colombia

-
Robert Firmino and Casemiro got among the scoring charts as Brazil defeated Colombia 2-1 in the ongoing Copa America here at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday.
With this win, Brazil has consolidated its position at the top of Group B in the ongoing Copa America. The side now has 9 points from three games.
In the first half, Colombia took the lead as Luis Diaz netted the ball into the goalpost. No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Colombia walked in at halftime with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Brazil managed to change its fortunes as Firmino first scored the goal in the 78th minute, bringing the scoreline level at 1-1.
In the additional time, Casemiro scored the goal, and as a result, Brazil walked away with a 2-1 victory.
Earlier on Wednesday (local time), Ecuador and Peru played out a 2-2 draw. Peru is now at the third spot in the Group B standings with four points from three games.
On the other hand, Ecuador is at the fourth spot with just two points from three games.
