Cristiano Ronaldo becomes joint top-scorer in men's international football

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in five Euro Cup finals tournaments
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
Ronaldo scripts footballing history at Euros, becomes all time top-scorer
-
Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become the joint top-scorer in men's international football.
He achieved the feat in Portugal's Euro 2020 game against France on Wednesday (local time) here at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Ronaldo scored two goals from the spot against France and as a result, he now has 109 goals from 176 matches for Portugal.
The striker is currently tied with Iran's legend Ali Daei, who also scored 109 goals from 149 matches.
Ronaldo has so far scored in Portugal's every Euro 2020 group stage game and if he scores one more goal, he will become the highest scorer in men's international football.
After scoring in every Euro 2020 game, Ronaldo has also become the first Portuguese striker to register goals in all three group stage matches in the competition.
The match between Portugal and France ended in a 2-2 draw and as a result, both teams sealed qualification for the round of 16 stage.
From Group F, Germany also managed to seal qualification for the round of 16 stage.
Earlier on Wednesday, Spain defeated Slovakia 5-0 while Sweden outclassed Poland 3-2. Spain and Sweden both qualified for the round of 16 stage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor