Covid-19: England board cancels Dynamos Cricket, national competitions

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to cancel Dynamos Cricket and other national competitions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we continue to work towards recreational cricket returning on or around 4 July, though, it has become clear that given the current restrictions we will sadly be unable to run certain elements of the scheduled 2020 cricket season. This includes Dynamos Cricket, and some national competitions," ECB stated in an official statement.

The cancelled tournaments include National Counties Championship (Three-day cricket), National County Showcase Fixtures v First-Class Counties, Royal London Club Championship, Vitality Men's Club T20 Cup and Plate, Vitality Women's Club T20 Cup and Plate, U18 Boys County Championship, U17 Super Fours, Royal London Boys County Age Group Under 14, 15 and 18 Cup Competitions, Royal London Girls County Age Group Under 15 and 17 Cup Competitions, ECB David English Bunbury Festival, ECB City Cup, ECB Over 50s County Championship, ECB Girls Regional Development Centre Festival and ECB Girls U15 Festivals.



Many of these tournaments would require rescheduling, which logistically could make it difficult for clubs to arrange other cricket, and the health and safety of everyone involved in the game has been our priority throughout this period, said the cricket board.

"In addition, to ensure maximum flexibility for all clubs pursuing a return to action and because we believe it is safer for clubs and players to reduce their amount of travel we will be prioritising local playing opportunities over national and regional competitions," the statement further read.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had recently upheld the ban on recreational cricket in the country. Johnson had said that the cricket ball is a "natural vector of disease" and hence recreational cricket cannot be allowed to resume.

His comments, however, won't have any effect on England's upcoming three-match Test series against West Indies or the resumption of County cricket as they will be governed by guidance for elite \