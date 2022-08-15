Cricket Australia launches five-year plan to take sport to next level

Melbourne, August 15 (IAN) Australia (CA) on Monday launched a five-year strategic plan, setting ambitious participation targets that will safeguard the game's financial sustainability and take the sport in the country to the next level.

The plan features 10 strategic priorities across four 'interrelated pillars'. The objectives, which will govern decision-making through to 2027, have been developed after consultations involving thousands of fans and stakeholders from all parts of the spectrum, said a report in .com.au.

'Australian cricket's priorities will now be to strengthen the engagement between fans and players, continue to produce world-class teams, entrench a strong and innovative business model and establish a framework for the game's positive social impact,' said the report.

Through this project, CA wants to double the number of kids aged 5-12 playing cricket to 210,000, and quadruple the number of girls registered in this age group to 60,000 over the next five years.

With cricket likely to feature at the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, following its re-introduction at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, CA wants to use the time period to create a culture for the sport in the country. CA has also set a target of winning a minimum of three ICC events each in men's and women's sections in the next five years.

Besides, getting spectators back into stadiums with special focus on the Big Bash League (BBL) and WBBL is also on the priority list of .

'Cricket is rapidly evolving and, with that, so too are the ways cricket is played, watched and consumed. This strategy contains both a vision and a clear plan for how we can achieve bold, transformative change while also meeting our core responsibilities,' CA chief executive Nick Hockley said.

'This includes ensuring that cricket has a positive social impact, whether by providing more opportunities for women and girls, making the game more accessible to participants from culturally diverse backgrounds or taking the necessary steps to make the game environmentally sustainable.'Strategic Priorities 2022-27

1. Develop outstanding digital and live experiences that wow our customers.

2. Grow the BBL and WBBL as the summer family sports and entertainment proposition.

3. Attract kids (ages 5-12) and families from all backgrounds to inspire a lifelong love of cricket.

4. Accelerate momentum to be the leading sport for women and girls.

5. Enhance our leading international and domestic competitions, systems and programs that develop great players, coaches and match officials.

6. Strengthen connection with cricket's past and present role models whose performances and stories inspire our nation.

7. Embed a business model that is sustainable, cost efficient, diversified and always innovative in its thinking.

8. Drive investment in venues and facilities that enhance experiences and enrich communities.

9. Champion inclusion, positive social impact and sustainability.

10. Support growth of cricket globally, and inclusion at Brisbane 2032.

--IANS

akm/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)