New Zealand beats West Indies by 90 runs, leads T20 series by 2-0

Glenn Phillips struck a half century from 33 balls to propel New Zealand to a 90-run win over the West Indies in the second Twenty20 international, clinching the three-match series with a 2-0 lead.
After reaching his fifth T20 half century, Phillips went on to 76 from 40 balls and led New Zealand to 215-5 as it batted after winning the toss, exceeding the 185-5 that was a winning total in the first match of the series. His innings included six sixes and four fours.
The West Indies managed only 125-9 in reply, lacking the partnerships that underpinned a New Zealand total which was the highest by a visiting team against the West Indies in a T20 in the Caribbean.
Phillips put on 71 for the third wicket with Devon Conway who made 42 from 34 balls and 83 with Daryl Mitchell who made 48 from 20.
The West Indies' best were stands of 35 for the seventh wicket between Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell which began when the home team was 40-6 and the match probably was already lost. Hayden Walsh (10) and Obed McCoy (23) put on 38 in an unbroken stand for the last wicket.
Phillips put to good use his knowledge of conditions at Sabina Park, which is his home ground in the Caribbean Premier League.
Coming back to Sabina Park is amazing. I've got great memories here, Phillips said in a television interview. Being able to get a 50 for my country over here in front of a crowd which I really love is definitely very special for me.
Credit to the West Indies for the way they bowled up front with the new ball which was really, really good in terms of taking the pace off the ball when it was new and harder. As it got older the pitch became a bit nicer to bat on.
Seven West Indies wickets fell to spin bowlers, including the first four of the innings.
Mitchell Santner, who was Man of the Match for his 3-19 in the first match, took a wicket with his first ball and two wickets in his opening over to set back the West Indies' run chase.
Off spinner Michael Bracewell, who replaced fast bowler Lockie Ferguson in the New Zealand lineup, also took a wicket with his first delivery, dismissing captain Nicholas Pooran (1) as the West Indies slumped to 12-3 at the start of the fourth over.
Santner and Bracewell both finished with 3-15 while Ish Sodhi took 1-36. Tim Southee took the only wicket which fell to a fast bowler, removing Odean Smith at the tail and returning 1-34.
Shimron Hetmeyer was the first batsman not to fall to a spin bowler, run out by a direct hit at the bowlers end by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. The West Indies were 28-5 at that point and couldn't recover.
We just didn't show up today, Pooran said.
They batted us out of it and we couldn't see our way with the bat. We had to stay in the game. It just didn't start well for us. We are struggling but the more cricket we play our performance will grow.
The final T20 will be played on Sunday at the same venue, followed by three one-day internationals.
