CSK's Rayudu deletes tweet after announcing IPL 2022 being his final season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu on Saturday created a stir when he tweeted that the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be his last edition of playing in the tournament. But minutes later, Rayudu deleted the retirement tweet, leaving netizens in a frenzy.
"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," read Rayudu's tweet on his official Twitter account.
In response to his tweet, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had tweeted, "Played cricket with you since our u-19 days. Always admire your batting and energy you give on the field. Wish you well for your journey ahead brother. You have done very well and should be proud of your achievement @RayuduAmbati."
But after Rayudu deleted the tweet, fans were left questioning over why he retracted from his original retirement announcement. After being brought back by Chennai in IPL Mega Auction for Rs 6.2 crore, Rayudu has scored 271 runs in 12 matches at an average of 27.10 and strike-rate of 124.31, becoming the third-highest run-getter for the side in IPL 2022.
Chennai's CEO Kasi Viswanathan said to NDTV that Rayudu is not retiring from the IPL. "He was a bit disappointed that he was not doing well. So, he mistakenly put out that tweet. I have explained things to him. He is not retiring. He will be with us."
Previously, Rayudu, a five-time IPL winner, had announced retirement from all formats of the game in 2019 after being overlooked for India's 15-member squad in Men's Cricket World Cup. But he soon made a u-turn and returned to playing cricket in the domestic arena as well as the IPL.
