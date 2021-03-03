Wasn't expecting to be picked up in IPL 2021 auction, says Moises Henriques

-
ALSO READ
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Tamil Nadu face Rajasthan, Punjab vs Baroda in semis
Punjab Kings strengthen team with 9 new buys at IPL 2021 auction
BCCI considering 4-5 venues for IPL 2021; Mumbai a concern amid Covidsurge
Mumbai's four stadia, Motera likely to host IPL matches in 2021 season
Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL 2021
-
Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques has said that he did not expect to be picked up by any franchise in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) players' mini-auction.
Henriques was picked up by Punjab Kings in the mini-auction held on February 18 and he was bought by the franchise for Rs 4.2 crore.
The all-rounder would now be sharing the dressing room with the likes of fellow Australians Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.
"I was not expecting to get picked up at all. It wasn't until I woke up to go to the bathroom that I noticed I saw a couple of messages saying congrats on the pick-up and I thought, 'That's nice,' and tried to go back to sleep as soon as possible," cricket.com.au quoted Henriques as saying.
"I just assumed I would have been picked up at base price. Then it wasn't until I woke up properly in the morning that I realised how much I went for," he added.
Henriques has played 57 matches in the IPL so far and he first played the tournament way back in 2009. The all-rounder has now said that is hopeful of making into Australia's T20 squad if he has a good showing in the IPL.
"There's no secret I was gutted when you fight your way into the international white-ball teams and then you get selected to go to South Africa and that tour doesn't go ahead, and you don't get your opportunity to defend your spot in that (T20) team when it goes to new Zealand," Henriques said.
"By not playing, someone else gets that opportunity - and deservedly so. But the IPL is more T20 cricket, more white-ball cricket for me to play and learn from. If I do get that opportunity (for Australia) in the future, then I'd be ready to go," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor