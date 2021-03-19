Delhi Capitals launches new jersey for Indian Premier League 2021

-
-
The Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday launched their official jersey for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). DC invited fans to the franchise's office in New Delhi where the jersey was unveiled.
The new jersey continues to be dominated by blue and red. It is in a darker shade of blue and graduates to lighter tones. In addition to tiger stripes across the jersey it also includes red tiger claws on the sides.
"Delhi's fans have stood by the team through ups and downs, so it is imperative for us to make them feel special. To take the fan experience to a different level, we also organised a photoshoot for the select fans in the new jersey, just like we do for the players. We are glad to have given them a memorable experience. It's also a very proud moment for all of us at GMR to see the group's logo on the arm. We cannot wait for the league to kick off, I wish the team all the very best," said chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi.
"The new jersey looks trendy, which is in sync with our team -- a vibrant, young side ready to take on a challenge, and the tiger claws make a strong statement," said DC director and interim CEO Vinod Bisht.
The IPL begins on April 9 and DC's first match will be against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.
--IANS
