IPL 2021: Suresh Raina holds the key in CSK's revival, says Parthiv Patel

-
ALSO READ
Root, Starc out; Shakib, Sreesanth among players registered for IPL auction
BCCI invites bids for its digital properties including those of IPL
PhonePe takes up 6 IPL 2021 sponsorships as part of marketing push
Test specialist Pujara back in IPL fold; CSK buys him at base price
IPL 2021 Auction: Glenn Maxwell goes to RCB for Rs 14.25 cr
-
Suresh Raina will play a key role as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to revive themselves this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, according to former wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel. Raina did not play last season for CSK and the three-time champions failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the IPL for the first time in their history.
"Last year, what went wrong for CSK was that they were not getting enough runs on the board. Then, in the latter half of the tournament, you see emergence of (opener) Ruturaj Gaikwad. Now with Suresh Raina coming in the squad, I think he holds the key in the CSK lineup and we have seen what he has done throughout the years of IPL," said Patel on Star Sports.
Gaikwad missed much of last season because of Covid-19 complications but he led CSK's upturn in form towards the end of the league stage, although they had been ruled out of contention for the knockouts by then. Gaikwad scored 204 runs in the six matches he played, scoring three half centuries.
"With (Raina) coming back, Gaikwad doing well in domestic cricket and MS Dhoni, they're great players and you can't count them out for too long. He (Dhoni) had an indifferent season last year but he is very determined to get CSK's ball rolling to start with," said Patel.
"These are the teams who have done well and they know that once they win the first game or the second game -- they can start believing again. So, it won't take much time for CSK to start the tournament in a positive manner," he added.
The 2021 season of the IPL starts on April 9.
--IANS
rkm/bg
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor