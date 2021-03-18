IPL 2021: Dhoni is determined to get CSK's ball rolling, says Parthiv

-
ALSO READ
IPL will help in T20 World Cup preparation, says Sam Billings
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
IPL 2021 auction: Coulter-Nile not surprised by IPL his franchise' decision
Rajasthan Royals conducts maiden grassroots camp at Guwahati Stadium
IPL 2021: All rounders dominate the mini auction; Morris, Maxwell in demand
-
Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel feels with Ruturaj Gaikwad doing well in the domestic circuit and Suresh Raina coming back in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be raring to go in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The Chennai-based franchise had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table. Raina had missed the IPL 2020 season after pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons but will play in this year's cash-rich league.
In the players' auction held on February 18, Chennai bought the likes of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham and Parthiv feels with so much firepower in the batting line-up one cannot count CSK out in IPL 2021.
"See, obviously they must be slightly disappointed that they have to get out of Chennai because they have got Moeen Ali in their squad, they have got K Gowtham in their squad. Last year, what went wrong for CSK was, that they were not getting enough runs on the board. Then, in the latter half of the tournament, you saw emergence of Ruturaj Gaikwad," said Parthiv on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.
"And now with Suresh Raina coming in the squad. I think he holds key in the CSK line-up and we have seen what he has done throughout the years of IPL. With him coming back and Ruturaj Gaikwad doing well in domestic cricket and plus MS Dhoni, they're great players and you can't count them out for too long," he further said.
"He (MS Dhoni) had an indifferent season last year but as we saw how keen he is (spoke to him few times) and he is very determined to get CSK's ball rolling to start with," Parthiv added.
CSK has won the IPL thrice and is regarded as one of the most successful franchises in T20 history.
"These are the teams who have done well and they know that once they win the first game or the second game -- they can start believing again. So, it won't take much of time for CSK to start the tournament in a positive manner," said Parthiv.
The Chennai-based side will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor