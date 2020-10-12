Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma ruled out of rest of IPL 2020

-
ALSO READ
Ishant out of IPL with rib cage injury, Delhi Capitals may seek replacement
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Keemo Paul, Shimron Hetmyer arrive in Dubai
Ashwin reveals the misconception he had about cricket while growing up
I spoke to Ishant and still consider him a brother like 2014: Darren Sammy
IPL 2020: Wanted to convert start, says Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer
-
Delhi Capitals (DC) pace bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after suffering a muscle tear during a team training session on October 7, the DC said in a statement.
Ishant, 32, featured in just one IPL game this season, against SunRisers Hyderabad on September 29. He, however, failed to get a wicket in the match.
"Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai," the DC statement said.
"Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 IPL 2020," it added.
Ishant has played 97 Tests, 14 T20 Internationals, and 80 One-day Internationals.
--IANS
kh/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor