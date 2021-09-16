Doesn't matter what we have done in IPL's first half: Ricky Ponting

-
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting feels his team will need to start from the scratch as its table-topping performance in the IPL's first half won't matter when the lucrative league resumes in the UAE on Sunday.
The IPL was suspended midway into the 14th season of the league in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble.
"It doesn't matter what we've done in the first half of the season. It's been four months since when we played some really good cricket, so we really have to start again," Ponting said in press release issued by the franchise.
"We have to build ourselves as we go along in the tournament and make sure that we are playing our best cricket at the back end of the tournament.
"Our performance in the first half of the tournament was because of how well we played and how hard we worked, but I don't think we played our best cricket," added the Australian batting great.
The IPL resumes in the UAE on Sunday. DC lead the points table with six wins from eight matches.
Ponting said that the players have shown great intensity during the pre-season camp here.
"I have been waiting for four months to come back to the Delhi Capitals camp. I have such a great time when I work with the team and it's a great time in my calendar year. I have been keeping a close eye on what's been happening here.
I have been speaking to the coaching staff here and they have done a great job so far (in the pre-season camp). You can see with the intensity and the attitude shown by the players that it's been a really worthwhile camp so far.
"I am really excited about what we've got coming up in the next four-five weeks," said the 46-year-old.
When asked about Shreyas Iyer's return to the Delhi Capitals side post recovering from his shoulder injury, Ponting said, "It's great to have Shreyas back. He has got an infectious attitude.
"I have been talking to him a lot and his training has been great. He's so keen to get back into the field, score runs and win. He's a world-class player and he's going to add a lot to our team, there's no doubt about that."
The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in their first match on resumption.
