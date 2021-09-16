KKR's Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum excited about paying in front of fans

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match postponed; Varun, Sandeep test Covid positive
IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR highlights: Pat's heroics in vain; CSK win by 18 runs
IPL 2021 Match 25, DC vs KKR highlights: Prithvi storm blows KKR away
IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS highlights: Kolkata ends its four-match losing streak
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
-
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan is excited at the prospect of fans returning to the stadiums after the lifting of the coronavirus-enforced restrictions and cheering them on when the IPL-14 resumes in the UAE on Sunday.
The IPL, which was suspended midway into the 14th season of the league in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble, will restart in the UAE on Sunday.
On Wednesday, it was announced that fans will be allowed to watch the matches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in limited numbers, keeping in mind the COVID protocols and the UAE government regulations.
"Incredibly excited to have fans back at the IPL this year. It's been too long to hear that roar of the KKR fans at Eden Gardens. Unfortunately, it's not at home but I cannot wait to hear it here in the UAE," Morgan was quoted as saying by the KKR website.
The England limited overs skipper was speaking on the sidelines of a training session.
Head coach Brendon McCullum too welcomed the move and believed that support from fans will spur them on as they seek a play-offs berth.
"That's actually fantastic. We were talking about it whether the fans would be back. Now that we know they're going to be, it's fantastic. Hopefully all of the stadiums will be jam-packed with KKR fans.
"We can certainly use their support. We have got a big task in front of us and we will certainly rally when we get the support of our fans. So, hopefully we get plenty of it in the UAE."
Batsman Rahul Tripathi also was excited over fans coming in for IPL matches for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic struck the world.
"We have missed them (fans) a lot during this period. It's always fun when somebody is there in the stands to cheer for you. I must say welcome back to the fans."
The two-time IPL champions are placed seventh in the points table with four points from seven matches.
KKR will start their second leg of the campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on September 20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor