Don't think there was a dip in my performance, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has said that not much should be read into his demotion from Grade B to C in the Indian cricket board's annual contracts list, and added that his complete focus was on giving his best performance during the white-ball series in Sri Lanka, beginning July 13.
While Chahal was one of the mainstays of India's One-day International squad for the 2019 World Cup, today he doesn't have an assured slot in the team. The spinner also did not figure in the three ODIs against England in March this year.
But Chahal says it's got nothing to do with his form.
"My performance, I don't think it was a dip (in form) or anything. You can't perform in every match. I will try my level best. This series is very important to me," said the 30-year-old Chahal, who is currently in Sri Lanka with the Shikhar Dhawan-led squad for the white-ball series beginning July 13.
"I keep having conversations with the bowling coach. They (management) have given us confidence, and that's why I'm here (in Sri Lanka). If it wasn't there, no one in the team (would be here). My main focus at the moment is just this series -- there's been lesser cricket over the last year, but that's not in our hands.
"Whatever series happens, we want to perform. After this series, my focus will be on the IPL, and only then the (T20) World Cup. Right now, I'm focusing on this tour only," Chahal told ESPNcricinfo on Thursday.
Chahal's said the Indian team coach on the tour, Rahul Dravid, had full confidence in his abilities and wanted him to guide the younger players.
"I'm playing an ODI series after so long, but we've already played here -- two practice matches. (We've been practicing) early in the morning so that we get used to the heat. It'll be totally different compared to 20 overs where we're on the ground for three, three-and-a-half hours.
"I've a couple of variations and I'm focusing on that only, not using other deliveries. You will see a more confident Yuzi in this series. I'm just working on my angles and in general trying to bowl more," he added.
