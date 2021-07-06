My job as vice captain is to help others' skills,mental health: Bhuvneshwar

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
IND vs SL: Dhoni is always there to guide youngsters, says Bhuvneshwar
Rajasthan Royals part ways with head coach Andrew McDonald
-
Senior India speedster and vice-captain for the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, says his role as Shikhar Dhawan's deputy would be to help other players in "improving their skills and mental health" during the upcoming limited-overs series.
In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and the main side, who are currently touring England, Dhawan will lead a second-string Indian team in the series starting July 13.
"Yes, on paper, it is my role (vice-captain), but I don't think things will change. I think being a senior player my role is to do things that help other players in improving their skills and mental health," Bhuvneshwar, who has 138 wickets from 117 ODIs, told Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.
Legendary former captain Rahul Dravid has been named as the head coach for the assignment, which comprises three ODIs and as many T20s to be played here.
"I have played against him (Rahul Dravid) and he was a part of the RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) team just when I got inducted into the team," Bhuvneshwar said.
"So, I don't have any such memories with him, but when I got to the NCA (National Cricket Academy), we did have some chats," he added.
Bhuvneshwar said he would look to pick Dravid's brain on management.
"...I am lucky that he (Dravid) is the coach. The young players have played under him for India A. So, we want to work under him and pick his brain and want to understand how he manages things at that level for such a long time," added the 31-year-old Meerut-born right-arm pacer.
"Being the vice-captain of Team India is an honour and a responsibility. So, I will try to continue doing the things that I have been doing and hope our team does well on this tour," he signed off.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor