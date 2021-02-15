Du Plessis, Stirling and Ali Khan join Pakistan Super League 2021

-
ALSO READ
Babar Azam leads Karachi Kings to maiden Pakistan Super League title
Hasan Ali stars as Pakistan sweep Test series against Proteas
PSL 2021: Mohammad Rizwan replaces Shan Masood as Multan Sultans captain
PCB launches probe into players' Covid-19 cases in New Zealand
PCB signs three-year deal with Sony for home international games and PSL
-
A total of five foreign players' replacements have been made in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams that will take the field for the upcoming edition at the National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from Saturday, February 20.
The teams made replacement picks for the players who have either become fully or partially unavailable due to international cricket commitments. South Africa star Faf du Plessis who represented Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2020 play-offs last November makes a return to the league as a partial replacement player in the Quetta Gladiators outfit in place of West Indian Chris Gayle.
Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed who has represented Gladiators in the earlier PSL seasons replaces New Zealand batsman Colin Munro in the Islamabad United squad. Munro would be unavailable for United due to the prevailing Covid-19 related managed isolation space challenges in New Zealand.
United have also included USA fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for England's Reece Topley who has been included in England's T20I squad on their ongoing tour of India.
Ireland batsman Paul Stirling is the third replacement in the United squad in place of England fast bowler Chris Jordan who has also been included in the T20I squad for the series against India.
England batsman Tom-Kohler Cadmore who represented Gladiators in the 2018 season will replace compatriot Liam Livingstone in the Zalmi squad with Livingstone also set to be part of England's T20I team in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor