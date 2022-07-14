ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Live Updates: England face do or die situation at Lord's
England vs India 2nd ODI Live Updates: After losing the first ODI at Oval, Jos Buttler-led England would be facing a do or die situation at Lord's as a loss in this would mean the end of the series
Topics
India vs England | India England Series | India tour of England
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant celebrate an English wicket. Photo: @BCCI
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Live Updates:
If described in terms of a street fight, India gave England no chance in the first ODI at the Oval in London on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The men in blue landed punch after punch, leaving no time to recover for the hosts. Now, heading into the second game, which is just a few miles away at the Lord’s, the English team would hope to make a comeback in the three-match series.
The Indian team, on the other hand, will be looking for another opportunity to showcase their mettle in foreign conditions and humiliate the English on their turf. Beating the English in both the T20I and the ODI series, especially when England is considered one of the top white ball units, is a rare joy in bilateral cricket.
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Preview: India chase series win, England a comeback
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Preview: India chase series win, England a comeback
England vs India 2nd ODI Toss Timing and Details
England vs India 2nd ODI will begin at 05:30 pm IST and 01:00 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his counterpart from England, Jos Buttler would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 05:00 pm IST and 12:30 pm Local Time.
Since Virat Kohli is still unavailable for selection, Team India would look to go with the same playing eleven that played in the first game at the Oval. All the bowlers, be it Mohammed Shami, Bumrah or Prasidh Krishna, did well and so did Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal. In batting, no one other than openers got the opportunity to bat, and hence changing that lineup would make no sense.
England on the other hand would hope that established names like Bairstow, Jason Roy, Root and Stokes perform and so do the skipper Buttler himself and Moeen Ali too. Batting really needs to buck up for English bowlers to have an opportunity to take control.
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
England Predicted Playing 11
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details
The second ODI match would start at 05:30 pm IST at Lord’s in London, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
England vs India 2nd ODI Live Updates: Catch India skipper Rohit Sharma led India take on Jos Buttler’s England in the second ODI of the three-match series from Lord’s in London.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh