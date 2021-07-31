Eng vs Ind: BCCI Secretary backs team's request to fly in Surya and Shaw

-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has backed the request of the team management and Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar will join the Indian contingent in England for the five-match Test series. This after there were doubts on whether there will be a change of plan with the duo being isolated as close contacts of Krunal Pandya in Colombo ahead of the second T20I in the Island Nation.
Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the board officials discussed the situation after Suryakumar and Shaw had to be isolated ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka, but the board secretary backed the call from skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri to send the duo to UK for the Test series.
"There were discussions if there needs to be a change in plan after the duo had to be isolated as close contacts of Krunal Pandya. But with the reports coming in negative for COVID-19, the secretary felt it was best to back the request of the team management and send them to UK," the source said.
The BCCI had on July 26 informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee had named Prithvi and Suryakumar as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England as all-rounder Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour due to injuries.
As per the release, Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger during the three-day practice game against County Select XI. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. As a result, the spinner had been ruled out of the remainder of the England tour.
Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He was also ruled out of India's Tour of England. Opening batsman Shubman Gill had sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final and he was also ruled out.
The Test series between India and England commences on August 4 at Trent Bridge.
India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.
Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla.
